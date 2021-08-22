Cars collide, one overturns, north of Carthage

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 4 p.m. Friday reports of a two vehicle crash blocking north Garrison, north of Carthage alerted Jasper County Emergency Communications.

Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy Carthage, Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Carthage Fire on first arrival observed a passenger car on it’s top.

According to the initial report from Troop D, Austin Horton, 24, of Arma, Kansas, was traveling south on Garrison, driving a 2008 Honda CRV. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to Mercy Carthage.



Driving a 2019 Nissan Versa, was a Carthage teen. Miranda Johnson-Davis, 18, was northbound on Garrison. She suffered minor injuries and was transported to Mercy Carthage.

“Crash occurred as [Honda] turned into the path of [Nissan].” Tpr. M.R. Cook, Missouri State Highway Patrol

M&M Wrecker were summoned to remove the vehicles from the roadway.

