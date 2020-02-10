Carl Junction woman rolls mustang Monday afternoon

The 49-year-old driver from Carl Junction was transported to an area hospital suffering minor injuries

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (Carl Junction area) — Monday afternoon at 12:45 PM Carl Junction Fire Protection District, First Responders and EMS were dispatched to reports of a rollover crash just a few hundred feet south of the Carl Junction city limits on Joplin Ave.

Trooper B.D. Vaught of the Missouri State Highway Patrol states in his initial report that 49-year-old Susan Hubbard of Carl Junction suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The red 2007 Ford Mustang is a total loss.

“Accident occurred as [mustang] travelled off of the right side of the roadway, struck a sign, overcorrected, travelled off of the left side of the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned.” Trooper B.D. Vaught

Trooper Vaught told Joplin News First on the scene that the 2007 Ford Mustang was traveling north and left the east side of the roadway initially.

Hubbard was wearing her seat belt. It is the law in the state of Missouri.

To view this initial report you can click here. The full report is available to the public and can be requested by mail 10 working days after the initial crash.

