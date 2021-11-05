Carl Junction extinguishes large shop fire with area depts assisting: Joplin, Webb City, Oronogo and Galena

The fire was under control in about an hour, black smoke could be seen for miles

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Just before 2:50 p.m. Friday afternoon reports to Jasper County Emergency 911 regarding a private shop building on fire, SW of North Main and Fountain Road. Black smoke was visible for miles.

Carl Junction Fire Protection District, METS ambulance, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Carl Junction received mutual aid from multiple departments including: Joplin Fire, Webb City Fire, Oronogo Fire and Galena Kansas Fire.

No one was injured fighting the blaze at the detached sheet metal building. Everyone was out of the shop safely.

It took about an hour to declare fire under control by Carl Junction command.

Rural areas as such do not have hydrants. So a portable hydrant or pool, was set up down County Lane 255, within sight of the private shop. Traffic on Fountain Road was delayed as tankers from the assisting fire departments shuttled water back and forth from a Fountain Road hydrant to the portable hydrant.

Carl Junction command requested Missouri State Fire Marshal assistance for investigation shortly after 5 p.m., that which is normal protocol in any fire of this kind. State Fire Marshal responded, arriving at 6:15 p.m.

