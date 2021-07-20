Carl Junction man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a child; Penalty could be 15-30 years in prison

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Carl Junction, Missouri, man pleaded guilty in federal court this week to the sexual exploitation of a 14-year-old victim.

Damion Spillman, 28, pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge David P. Rush to the sexual exploitation of a child.

By pleading guilty, Spillman admitted to enticing a 14-year-old victim to give him a pornographic video and photos of herself. Spillman received the nude images and video from Jane Doe between late November 2019 and January 2020. Spillman admitted to threatening the victim when she reported to the authorities that Spillman was making her give him nude images.

Under federal statutes, Spillman is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of 30 years in federal prison without parole.

According to a media release from the US Dept of Justice, Western District of Missouri, the maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.