Carl Junction Fire Protection District organizing efforts to assist those in need in the county

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(CARL JUNCTION, MO) - The American Red Cross is in Carl Junction, and they are staying until all the needs of the community are met. Julie Stolting, American Red Cross, says “We can provide that with the emergency management directors in the county, so they can help assess the community [as well].”

Some renters and homeowners will find themselves uninsured or under-insured in the coming days. They are encouraged to contact the Red Cross to see if they will qualify for benefits.

Saturday was the beginning of limb clean up in the city along some most-hit areas (see our video). This was only for organic debris like trees and bushes etc. Asbell Trucking and the City of Carl Junction provided the pick up.

OUTSIDE THE CITY THE COUNTY NEEDS HELP

Carl Junction Fire Protection District: “ As of now we have made huge progress on known damaged properties. We are still [in need of] heavy equipment and volunteers tomorrow [Sunday] for some properties.”

Joplin News First follower Michelle stated on our page Sunday morning a good reminder, "Briarbrook still wasn't the only place hit. There's some people that lost everything on fountain/JJ/Fir/Emerald."

Carl Junction Fire Protection District: “High need for volunteers, heavy equipment, and saw operators out in the county area effected by the tornado. We are urging people to check in at the main fire station, 200 E. Pennell St Carl Junction, as we have a list of over 40 properties that were damaged, some total and severe, and desperately need help. Contact the fire station at 417-649-6062 if there are any questions.”

BUSINESSES OFFERING ASSISTANCE

Free internet for Carl Junction - Free Wi-Fi from Aire Internet! The names of the two networks to use are " Aireinternet courtesy relief " or " Aireinternet Briarbrook cc ". It's free to use, no password is required and you don't have to be a customer to use the network.

BEFORE AND AFTER IMAGES OF BRIARBROOK

OUTSIDE THE CITY THE WATER DISTRICT IS ON A BOIL ORDER

Boil Order For Friday May 24, 2019

If you are North of Emerald to 96 Highway, Jasper County Public Water Supply District #1 is sending out a Boil Advisory. Please use the following step for boiling your water for the next 48 hours.

BOIL ORDER INSTRUCTIONS

The following instructions should be followed for those water customers affected by the boil order:

Boil water vigorously for 3 minutes prior to use for cooking or drinking.

Disinfect food contact surfaces (dishes, cooking utensils, pans, etc.) by immersing them for at least 1 minute in tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Dispose of ice cubes and remake with water that has been boiled.

Continue boiling all water that is to be used for cooking or drinking until posted time or notified that the boil order has been lifted.

Water used for feeding animals should be boiled.

Water used for bathing/showering does not need to be boiled.

Using water to wash laundry during a Boil Order is permissible and does not need to be boiled.

Normal precautionary boil orders will be for 48 hours.

Prior to lifting the boil order, the JCPWSD #1 is required to test for chlorine residuals and bacteria in the affected area.

If test results do not show proper chlorine amounts and no bacteria present, then the boil order will be extended.

Chlorine residual testing only takes a few minutes, while bacteria testing takes 24 hours.

Upon receiving good test results, the boil order may be lifted before the 48 hour time frame has ended.

If you have any questions concerning this information, please find us on Facebook for updates on this @ Jasper County PWSD#1. CLICK here for the group on FB.