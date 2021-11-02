Carl Junction continues road construction, Gum Road gets turn lane and approach at MO-171

In other news just north, the MO-171/MO-96 roundabout is estimated to complete Dec. 15

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Increased traffic will continue along MO-43 until at least December 15 when the MO-171/MO-96/YY/Kansas City Southern roundabout is estimated to complete.

Expect slight delays in local Carl Junction at Gum Road and MO-171 until Monday, Nov. 8, as turn lane(s) are being added.

MODOT TRAFFIC ALERT: Gum Road CLOSED at Route 171 in Carl Junction for Intersection Improvements Nov. 1-8

Where : Gum Road at Missouri Route 171 in Carl Junction

: Gum Road at Missouri Route 171 in Carl Junction When : 8 a.m., Monday, November 1 through 5 p.m., Monday, November 8

: 8 a.m., Monday, November 1 through 5 p.m., Monday, November 8 What: Contractor crews will construct new turn lane and approach pavement from Route 171 to Gum Road

Traffic Impacts:

• Gum Road CLOSED at Route 171

• Drivers will have access to driveways and entrances on either end of the closure but will not be able to drive through work zone

• Drivers may encounter lane closures on Route 171 with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone where crews are constructing turn lane

• No signed detours

• Drivers are urged to find alternate routes

• Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching work zone

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

Details: This work is part of a project to resurface approximately 26 miles of Route 171 between the Missouri/Kansas state line and I-49 along with relocating the intersection of Routes 171/96/YY near Carl Junction. The roundabout project is expected to complete Dec. 15.

This is a Developing News Story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.