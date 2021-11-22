“Car upside down exit 1 on ramp”, I-44 east, Joplin Police have on scene details

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 8:40 a.m. Monday Joplin Dispatch were alerted to reports of a crash near I-44 exit 1.

Tipster messaged us saying, “car upside down exit 1 on the ramp.”

MESSGE TO OUR ANONYMOUS TIPLINE.

Joplin Police and Joplin Fire responded along with ambulance locating the crash, car upside down, on the entrance ramp to I-44 east at Downstream Blvd.

Cpl. Joe Kowis of the Joplin Police tells us on the scene it was a single vehicle crash.

The driver, 44-year-old male. Was transported to Mercy Joplin suffering non-life threatening injuries.









Nixon’s Towing of Joplin removed the vehicle from the ramp.

We will update this article with more information as it is released by authorities.