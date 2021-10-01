Car traveled 300 feet off road, overturned, Trooper attributes medical condition

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:37 a.m. Friday Jasper County Emergency 911 were alerted to reports of a single vehicle crash along Cimarron Road, east of the Chapel Road intersection.

As is normal protocol when a crash is near jurisdiction lines Carthage Fire Dept and Duenweg Fire Dept, Mercy Carthage, METS ambulance all responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Firefighters had to cut the top of the car and pry it open to get the driver out after it overturned in the north ditch along Cimarron.

Cpl. J.L. Prewitt of Troop D tells us on the scene the male driver was the only occupant, traveling eastbound on Cimarron, left the roadway, overturned, and traveling about 300 feet before coming to a stop. The crash he believes is related to a medical condition.

Driver was transported to Freeman West in Joplin by METS ambulance. His condition is unknown.

MoDOT Emergency Response halted traffic along Cimarron Road for a time. M&M Wrecker were summoned to remove the vehicle.

We will update this article with more information as it is released by authorities.