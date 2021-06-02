Car totaled in crash at entrance to Babe’s; Man suffers serious injuries state Missouri State Highway Patrol

AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating a single vehicle crash where a Webb City man was seriously injured Tuesday evening, 5000 bl N. Main.

Patrons at Babe’s tell us just after 7:30 p.m. they heard a loud crash and a vehicle had struck the entrance to the restaurant on the north side of the parking lot. People rushed to assist the young man.

METS ambulance transported 21-year-old, Greyson Trenberth, as suffering serious injuries according to Trooper J. Drum of Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jasper County zone of Troop D.

“Occurred as [northbound Trenberth] ran off the roadway and struck a culvert.” TRPR J. DRUM

Trenberth’s 2012 Kia Forte was totaled in the crash. He was wearing his seatbelt. Cardinal Towing removed the vehicle from the crash scene. Also assisting was Carl Junction Fire Protection District and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies.



USE FINGERS TO ZOOM PHOTO.

We will update this article with more information as released by authorities. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF