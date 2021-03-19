Car takes out mailbox, utility pole, travels up small cliff, falling back to the road

NEWTON, COUNTY, Mo. — About 6:51 PM Friday evening Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to reports of a crash on Iris Road near Falcon.

Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Seneca Rural Fire responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Troopers tell us on the scene the female driver was the lone occupant. She was not injured in the crash.

The car was traveling east on Iris Road, left the right side of the roadway. Took out a mailbox and utility pole. It continued traveling up a rock cliff, then falling back to the road on its side.

Poore’s Wrecker removed the vehicle from the crash scene.

