Car takes out guardrail and flips on Glendale Road above Shoal Creek

The crash took out the entire guardrail along the south side of Glendale Road

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County Ambulance and Redings Mill Fire District were dispatched Tuesday morning at 10:20 AM to reports of a single vehicle crash on Glendale Road, west of the 50th St roundabout.

Missouri State Highway Patrol processed the crash scene and Newton County Sheriff’s Office manned traffic control as the entire roadway was blocked for more than an hour.

An eastbound passenger vehicle on Glendale traveled underneath I-44 at Shoal Creek striking the guardrail and narrowly missing going over the cliff above Shoal Creek. The guardrail was completely destroyed on the south side of the roadway.

A female driver was the single occupant in the vehicle. She refused medical treatment and remained on the scene while Chuck’s Towing removed the vehicle.

The crash occurred near the virtual address of 301 West Glendale, on the east side of the I-44 overpass.

MoDOT was called for a brush truck to clean-up of extensive debris along the roadway, however the guardrail repair will be done by another agency.