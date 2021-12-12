Car swerves and overturns to avoid crash with other traffic

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 10:00 a.m. Sunday Jasper County Emergency 911 were alerted with reports of a crash near Crossroads Baptist Church on E State Hwy 96 near Carthage.

Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy Ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

On scene MSgt. D.L. Kuechler of Troop D tells us the rollover crash involved one vehicle. The driver was the sole occupant and not injured. He said the driver was wearing his seat belt.

The westbound driver came upon traffic and swerved to miss hitting another vehicle, crashing on his own with no other property damage.

Schrader’s Towing removed the vehicle and debris from the east ditch.

