Car stuck in fresh concrete, MoDOT reminder #respectthecones

MODOT SOUTHWEST MISSOURI (OZARK, Mo.) — A driver in Southwest Missouri decided to drive around cones in a work zone and got stuck.

@MoDOTSWMO posted on twitter Thursday, “Respect the Cones! This incident happened in #Ozark at South St and 15th St. Fortunately, no crew members were in the work zone and no one was injured. Use caution when driving in a work zone.”

It’s not known if the driver was ticketed or will be facing repair fees to the roadway concrete. And no one was injured in the incident. However in the last 20 years, 13 MODOT employees have been killed in work zones.

“Between 2014 and 2018, 2,382 people were injured in Missouri work zones on state system routes and an additional 866 on the local system, for a total of 3,248 injuries. Since 2000, 19 MoDOT employees have been killed in the line of duty, 13 of them taking place in work zones.”

Not that it applies in Thursday’s incident but when on the highway and you see emergency lights? Which includes MoDOT Emergency Response vehicles, move over to the lane furthest from emergency lights.

“Created in 2002 and expanded in 2012, Missouri law helps provide a safer area for law enforcement, emergency vehicles, and transportation workers as they perform their official duties. Missouri’s Move Over law requires drivers to approach cautiously when an emergency vehicle displaying red or red and blue lights or a vehicle owned by the state highways and transportation commission displaying lighted amber or amber and white lights is stopped along the side of the road. Motorists must change lanes away from the emergency vehicle if they are on a multi-lane highway and can SAFELY do so. If drivers can’t change lanes safely, or they are on a two-lane highway, they must slow down while maintaining a safe speed so as not to impede other traffic. A violation can result in fines and/ or imprisonment.” MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL (2015)







CORRECTION: We changed the word cement to concrete in our headline.