Car strikes bull on highway, passenger dies of injuries

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol release information regarding a crash north of Golden City, Missouri Saturday evening. One passenger has now died of injuries suffered.

Authorities say just before 8:15 p.m. Isiah (SIC) Isaiah Pitts, 22, of Golden City, Mo. was driving a 1999 Chevy Cavalier north of town on MO-160. He was carrying five passengers, four children and one adult.

“[Chevy Cavalier] struck a bull in the roadway, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.” — Tpr. B.P. O’Sullivan

The four children, all of Lamar, included 3 girls, 2, 6 & 9. One boy, age 11. They were transported by Barton County EMS, suffering minor injuries, to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar, Mo.

An adult passenger, also of Lamar, Jason Hawkins, 44, died later after being transported to Cox South, in Springfield, Mo.

The report also states that no one in the vehicle were wearing a seat belt.

