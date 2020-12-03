Car rolls in Webb City on South Jefferson

WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 3:05 PM Thursday Webb City 911 was alerted to a vehicle rollover at 605 South Jefferson.

Webb City Fire Department, Webb City Police and METS ambulance responded.

Radio report on first arrival, “vehicle on its side.”

Cpl Christopher Shonk of the Webb City Police Department tells us the vehicle was traveling south and clipped a parked pickup, which was then pushed into a parked car. The velocity caused the vehicle in motion to roll.

Cpl Shonk told us it was a single vehicle non-injury crash.

Cardinal Towing was summoned to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

We will update this story further here if more information is released by the Webb City Police Department.

