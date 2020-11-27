Car rolls in DWI crash, Roanoke Neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 10:00 PM Thursday night a Joplin Police officer on normal patrol near West 7th and Picher noticed a passenger vehicle driving erratically and went to perform a traffic stop. The vehicle decided not to stop.

Cpl Trina Jones of the Joplin Police Department tells us the details, from there it was a short pursuit north through the North Heights Neighborhood and then into Roanoke. The vehicle lost control at Glenview and North Byers and the rolled and crashed into a parked car in the 800 block north.

It took the Joplin Fire Department about 20 minutes to extricate the 18 year old male from the Honda Accord. METS Ambulance then transported him to an area hospital.

“He was awake and alert, stable and talking,” Cpl Jones says to us at the scene. Injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

He will be charged with DWI. Other charges are still pending as the investigation into the crash continues. We will have more information on Friday.

No one else was injured in the pursuit and crash. That parked car that was struck was towed by Cottrill’s Towing of Joplin and the Accord by Chuck’s Towing of Joplin.

We will update information right here on our Joplin News First tab. CLICK HERE to save us as a bookmark on your phone. Check back often for the latest news in Joplin. We post stories at anytime 24/7 and update current stories without notice.