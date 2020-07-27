Car rolls I-44 East, coming to rest near Cracker Barrel

Vehicle was on the off ramp exiting to S Rangeline

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:40 AM Joplin Dispatch received reports of a crash on the EB off ramp, I-44 to SRangeline.

Joplin Fire first observation on the scene was passenger vehicle appears to have rolled many times.

SGT Dan Haskins of the Joplin Police Department tells us, “single vehicle crash, no injuries.”

No one required medical transport by ambulance.

Two occupants of the car. It came to rest near Cracker Barrel. Both occupants were able to exit the car on their own.

