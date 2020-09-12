Car rolls east of Carthage, driver is nowhere to be found say troopers

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 4:50 PM Saturday Jasper County 911 were alerted to reports of a single vehicle rollover crash East of Carthage near 10306 E Harmony Road.

Carthage Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded.

Upon arrival first-responders reported, “we have a single vehicle on its side off the roadway.”

Trooper Drum of Troop D tells us the driver was nowhere to be found. Eyewitnesses said after the crash a female was seen running to the south through a field.

Schrader’s Towing removed they vehicle from the scene.

