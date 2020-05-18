Car rear-ends trash truck Monday morning

AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Shortly after 6:00 AM Monday morning emergency dispatch alerted Carl Junction Rescue, METS Ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies to a two vehicle crash on West Fountain Road in Airport Drive. The crash was reported to involve a passenger car and a trash truck.

METS Ambulance checked out the occupants of the passenger car and determined it to be a non-injury crash.

The address according to our GPS location is near 1165 West Fountain Road, just East of Lone Elm Road.

Missouri State HIghway Patrol are mapping the crash scene. We will update the story right here Four States Home Page and our Joplin News First tab.

The trash truck, Allied Waste Management, was driven from the scene. According to staff at the scene the truck would continue it’s normally scheduled route. The passenger vehicle was towed from the crash scene by Cardinal Towing.