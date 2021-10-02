METS ambulance involved in crash as they were responding to another crash

JPD Ofc. N. Mora tells us the ambulance was lights and sirens, when a car pulled into it’s path

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before noon on Saturday Joplin Dispatch were alerted to a crash involving a METS ambulance in the 1600 block of East 7th.

Joplin Police Traffic Ofc. N. Mora tells us at the scene, the ambulance had lights and sirens engaged. No patients on board as the ambulance was responding to a crash at 7th and Duquesne Road.

Ofc. Mora said a passenger car pulled into the path of the ambulance, both vehicles were disabled.

The crew on board the ambulance was not injured and the male driver of the car was checked by EMS and remained on scene, not transported to hospital.

Chuck’s Towing removed the disabled ambulance and Comers towed the car.

