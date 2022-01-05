Car overturns on bridge ejecting occupants during short Carthage Police pursuit

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Wednesday just before 3:00 p.m. reports of an injury crash closing the bridge on North Francis in Carthage.

Carthage Police PIO Jeff Pinnell tell us it was a short pursuit that resulted in a single vehicle crashing on the bridge and overturning.

He says two people were in the small passenger car. It was a short pursuit traveling northbound, “The female passenger was ejected and the male driver was partially ejected.”

Both suffered serious injuries he tells us. They were transported emergency to an area hospital.

TRAFFIC IS CLOSED:

South at Civil War Road

North at JackPine Road

Carthage Fire and Mercy Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted.