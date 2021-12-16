Car overturns in crash going down SE Bagdad Road approaching Missouri state line; Cherokee County, Kan. Deputies investigate

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — About 7:15 a.m. Thursday morning reports from tipsters of a rollover crash on SE Baghdad Road near the Missouri state line.

Cherokee County Deputies on the scene tells us the female driver suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to a local Joplin, Mo. hospital.

The vehicle was going east on SE BAGDAD Road and overturned in the west ditch about 1/3 mile from the Missouri line.

Alford’s Towing removed the vehicle and debris from the crash scene.

Emergency personnel are working a single vehicle rollover crash on Bagdad Hill. Please avoid the area if possible. Posted by Cherokee County Sheriff's Office – Kansas on Thursday, December 16, 2021

