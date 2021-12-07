Car overturns in crash at highway speeds, south of Diamond, Mo., Carthage man seriously injured

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Tuesday about 1:30 p.m. Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to reports of a single vehicle crash, overturned car at MO-59 and Foliage Road, south of Diamond.

Diamond Fire, Newton County Ambulance and Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

The crash involved one car, 2014 Toyota Avalon, being driven by a Carthage, Mo. man.

Robert Lowry, 70, suffered serious injuries, he was transported to Mercy Joplin.

“Crash occurred as [Toyota Avalon, southbound on MO-59] went off the right side of the roadway, hit a culvert and overturned.” – Cpl. J. Long, Troop D, Zone 13, Newton and McDonald

Riedigers Towing removed the crashed vehicle and debris from the scene.

Lowry was not wearing a seat belt.

We will update more information as it is released by authorities. Stay with Joplin News First. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.