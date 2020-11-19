Car overturns, cracks electric pole, shutting down roadway

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 4:00 PM on Wednesday afternoon Newton County Central Dispatch was alerted to a report of a single vehicle crash in Western Newton County along Iris Road. The vehicle flipped over and broke an electric pole.

Redings Mil Fire District, Newton County Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Eyewitnesses at the scene told us they heard a noise and looked up in time to see the car in the air as it broke the pole. That witness called 911 and assisted the driver.

The white passenger car was traveling eastbound near 2800 Iris Road, approaching Antelope Road when the crash occurred.

The single occupant, female driver, suffered minor injuries and declined transport to the hospital by ambulance.

Doug’s Towing of Seneca removed the crashed vehicle.

We anticipate more information will be released by Troop D of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. We will update that information here.

New Mac Electric crews responded to the scene immediately to address active power lines. The roadway was shut down completely about two hours. However crews continued working to replace the damaged pole.

