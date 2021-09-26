Car overcorrects, goes off road slamming into a utility pole

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to a single vehicle crash on North Schifferdecker just outside Joplin city limits.

Carl Junction Fire Dept, and METS ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Tpr. B.D. Vaught tells us on the scene preliminary information regarding the single vehicle crash. The car left the right side of the road, overcorrected and traveled off left side of the road striking a utility pole.

The lone occupant of the car was the 25-year-old female driver. She was transported via METS with non-life threatening injuries to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.

H&H Wrecker removed the vehicle from the scene of the crash.

