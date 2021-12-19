Car overcorrects and overturns at highway speeds, I-44 W approaching Joplin Rangeline interchange

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon reports alerted Joplin Dispatch of a rollover crash on I-44 westbound near 9.0 mile marker.

Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency to the crash located at 9.2 mile marker west approaching Rangeline interchange.

Ofc. Josh Dykstra of JPD tells us on scene the westbound driver traveled off the left side of the road, overcorrected and then traveled off the right side of the road, hit a drainage ditch and overturned.

He tells us there was an adult male driver and adult female passenger. Both were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Coats Towing removed the KIA and debris from the north side of the interstate.

We will edit this article with any updated information received from authorities.

