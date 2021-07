JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5:00p.m. Joplin Police and Joplin Fire responded to a two vehicle crash at McClellend Road and Glendale Road, the northeast corner of McClelland Park.

Joplin Police tell us two passenger vehicles are involved. No reported injuries.

Black passenger vehicle was traveling east collided with a white crossover traveling south.

Appleton Towing and Rosenberg Towing were summoned to remove the vehicles. We will update more information here as it is released from Joplin Police.

