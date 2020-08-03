Car makes U-turn at River Road causing crash Saturday

Is it legal to make U-turns in Missouri? We tell you the guidelines.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Early Saturday evening Newton County 911 dispatch began receiving reports of a two vehicle crash at Gateway and River Road. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton County Ambulance were dispatched to the location.

Missouri State Highway Patrol also provide information in a report, stating the crash occurred at 5:05 PM. And both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

“Occurred as [the Lexus] attempted to make a U-turn at an intersection and pulled into the pathway of [the Honda]. Trooper R.T. Morris #874

Galina Panarina, 62, of Joplin was driving a 2000 Lexus ES 300, traveling north on Gateway. She suffered minor injuries and was not transported by ambulance.

Melvin Daughtery, 62, of Neosho was driving a 2006 Honda Accord, traveling south on Gateway. He was transported to Mercy Joplin. Reportedly suffering minor injuries.

We will update this story here as more information is released from Troop D of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

ARE U-TURNS LEGAL IN MISSOURI? (SOURCE: WAZE)

U-turns are permitted in Missouri except where prohibited by state, local municipal law, or posted signage. U-turns are specifically prohibited at intersections controlled by a traffic signal. See MO Statute 304.341(2) for complete legal restrictions.

The U-turn must also meet the following criteria: