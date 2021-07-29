Car ramps Reinmiller Road and rolls

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 6:40 a.m. Thursday morning Joplin Police responded to reports of a rollover crash at East 32nd and South Reinmiller Road. Joplin Fire Department and METS ambulance responded along with police.

Joplin Fire Battalion One to 32nd Command radio on scene, “single vehicle rollover, all occupants out, no one trapped.”

Joplin Police echoed the same information to us, adding the car was traveling eastbound on East 32nd. Left the roadway just before Reinmiller Road, ramped Reinmiller, landing and rolling on the east side of Reinmiller in the southeast ditch.

Minor injuries to the adult male driver who was transported to hospital by METS ambulance.

Coates Towing removed the vehicle from the crash scene.

Stay with Joplin News First for this Breaking News story on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then select the box next to our name and click subscribe.

FOLLOW OUR INSTA