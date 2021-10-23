Car hydroplanes into runoff creek on south side of Carterville, Mo.; Chase Bullman Meteorologist has rain totals, 2.59″ at Joplin …

CARTERVILLE, Mo. — About 11:15 a.m. Saturday Jasper County Emergency 9-11 were alerted to reports of a vehicle off Proserity Road into a runoff creek in Carterville city limits.

Carterville Fire Dept, Carterville Police, METS responded.

The passenger car was in about three feet of water in a runoff creek, south of HH Hwy on AA/Prosperity. All occupants were out safely. No one was injured.

After everyone was out the vehicle slipped further down into the creek and drain under the road. Permission was granted by the property owner to access the fence so the car could be pulled out. There was no damage to property. Cardinal Towing removed the vehicle.

Rainfall totals so far for the day… That’s a lot of rain for a few spots… Posted by Meteorologist Chase Bullman on Saturday, October 23, 2021

FLOOD WARNING UNTIL 7 p.m. SATURDAY

Flood Warning National Weather Service Springfield MO 1135 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 MOC043-077-097-109-232300- /O.NEW.KSGF.FA.W.0076.211023T1635Z-211023T2300Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Christian MO-Greene MO-Jasper MO-Lawrence MO- 1135 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Warning for... Northwestern Christian County in southwestern Missouri... Greene County in southwestern Missouri... Jasper County in southwestern Missouri... Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri... * Until 600 PM CDT Saturday. * At 1135 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Up to an additional 1.5 inches of rainfall will be possible across portions of the Advisory area into early this afternoon. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Springfield, Joplin, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Carthage, Monett and Aurora. This includes the following low water crossings... Spring River at County Road 2110, Green Valley Creek at Holder RD, Sac River at County Road 1247, Wilson`s Creek at Old Limey Road and Fidelity Branch at County Road 130.