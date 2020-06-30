Car hydroplanes into ditch, overturns

Roads can be more slick as rains begin during hot weather seasons, oils sit on the surface of the roadway

DUENWEG, Mo. — About 10:00 AM Tuesday morning during periods of heavy rain across the area Jasper County emergency 911 received reports of a rollover crash on 249 northbound at mile marker 1.6. Duenweg Police, Duenweg Fire Department and METS ambulance were immediately dispatched to the reported crash.

Duenweg Police told us the driver was already out of the overturned vehicle as they arrived and he declined medical treatment. The crash occured during the rain and the vehicle was thought to have hydroplaned into the ditch.

THREE CRASHES WITHIN 11 MILES IN 1:15:00

This was the third crash in about a one hour and 15 minute time span along an 11 mile stretch of highway. Remember roads can be more slick as rains begin during hot weather seasons as oils tend to come to the surface of the roadway. However always use caution during heavy rain anytime.