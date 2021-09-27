Car goes off roundabout in crash to culvert far below

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 5:15 p.m. Joplin Dispatch were alerted to a two vehicle crash at the 50th St roundabout where one car went over the embankment down below.

Joplin Fire, Joplin Police, Newton County Ambulance responded. MODOT Emergency Response responded to assist with traffic.

Sgt. Clay Collard tells us on scene two vehicles collided on the NW portion of the roundabout and one vehicle jumped the curb and went down to the drainage culvert below.

Joplin Fire used ropes rescue to bring the driver up from the vehicle below. That driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.