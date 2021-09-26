Car goes off road and overturns, injuring teen from Fort Smith, Ark.

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol release information regarding a single vehicle crash south of Monett, Sunday morning where the car overturned.

Monett Rural Fire District release a statement, “Vehicle was found on its side with patient still in the car. Crews from Monett City and Monett Rural [were] able to get patient out through the front windshield.”

Jonna Francisco, 19, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, was traveling north on MO-37 just before 8 a.m. She was the only occupant of the 2012 Chevy Malibu. She suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Mercy Springfield.

“Occurred as [Chevy] ran off roadway and overturned.” — Cpl. J. Long of Troop D

Autorama removed the vehicle from the single vehicle crash scene.

Francisco was wearing a seat belt.

