Car Flips onto the Ice of Turkey Creek in Crash, Sitting Precariously on Ice but Near Flowing Water

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8:30 AM Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to a rollover crash into Turkey Creek near Garden Grove on East 7th.

Duenweg Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Duenweg Police responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

We’re told the eastbound vehicle traveling on E 7th left the roadway near the end of the guardrail on the Turkey Creek bridge. The vehicle traveled a long distance then flipped into the creek, landing upside down in the ice.

Just feet away from the overturned car is unfrozen flowing water.

The driver was out of the vehicle and uninjured as authorities arrived.

Trooper J. Drum of the Missouri Highway Patrol tell us the driver does not have recollection of what happened. They are currently still investigating.

Schrader’s Towing were summoned to remove the vehicle.

More details as they become available from authorities will be updated here on our news tab at FSHP.