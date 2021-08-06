Car flips onto railroad tracks, resting upside down on railroad tracks at W 20th and Roosevelt

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 11:00 a.m. Joplin Police Dispatch were alerted to reports of a single vehicle crash on the railroad tracks at West 20th and South Roosevelt. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS ambulance responded to the area.

Upon arrival Joplin Fire assisted the single female driver out of the vehicle, which was upside down on the tracks.

Joplin Police Captain Trevor Duncan tells us that the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries. She was not transported in the waiting ambulance so it is deemed a non-injury crash, even though she might seek medical attention and transported POV (Private Owned Vehicle).

Comer’s Wrecker set the vehicle upright and removed it from the scene.

