Car flips onto median at 7th and Rangeline

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night Joplin Police Dispatch were alerted to an overturned vehicle at 7th and Rangeline, one of Joplin’s busiest intersections.

Joplin Fire, Joplin Police, METS ambulance responded. Duquesne Police responded to assist.

Joplin Police tell us the vehicle lost control striking the median and overturning. It also struck two other vehicles. One in the oncoming lane and another from behind.

The driver was checked out by EMS but was not transported to a hospital.

Comer’s Wrecker removed the overturned passenger car, a total loss. The other two vehicles were driven from the scene.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available from officers.