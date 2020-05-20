Car flips, ending on it’s top, Prosperity Ave

Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us that the male driver did not require medical attention

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 5:40 PM Tuesday Duenweg Fire Protection District, EMS and First Responders were alerted to a reported rollover crash on Prosperity Ave, about a mile south of the intersection of HH at Carterville.

Upon arrival it was determined to be a single vehicle crash, flipped and came to rest on it’s top. The single occupant, male driver, was able to get out of the vehicle on his own and was standing outside the upside down car.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper J. Drum #382 tells us at the scene it was non-injury crash. The driver declined medical treatment.

The mid-size passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on Prosperity Ave, approaching Foothill Lane, left the right side of the roadway, striking a culvert, rolling and coming to rest on it’s top.







MoDOT Emergency Response were on the scene to assist with traffic control. Traffic was stopped in both directions for about 20 minutes while the crash was removed from the roadway by Cardinal Towing.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Carterville Police Department also assisted with traffic control.

If further information is released we will update our story here on our Joplin News First tab on Four States Home Page.