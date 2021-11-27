Car flees hit and run crash in Joplin; Same car overturns in crash near Redings Mill Bridge, driver flees on foot

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 3:30 p.m. Joplin Dispatch were alerted to a hit and run crash near 45th and South Main. The silver car that fled the crash traveled southbound.

Tipsters told us they witnessed the car drive through Kum and Go at 50th and South Main then continue south on Main.

About 1.5 miles south of River Road at the Redings Mill bridge the vehicle overturned in a crash. The male driver then fled on foot.

Newton County Deputies located the injured male driver about 1/4 mile east in a wooded area. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

It’s unknown if he will face charges in city of Joplin and Newton County. This would be two hit and run incidents. However jurisdiction and prior convictions would determine where charges would be filed.

