Car ‘drives thru’ fast food restaurant wall

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 6:20 PM Tuesday evening Joplin Fire Department and METS ambulance were dispatched to a reported vehicle into a building, 2015 E 32nd, The DQ Grill & Chill.
Upon arrival Joplin Fire Department reported to observe a vehicle into the building, “intrusion to be about two to three feet.”
The driver experienced a medical emergency and struck the building. Pushing the wall inside the men’s bathroom on the other side.
Normal protocol required a building inspector to make sure the structure is secure, as this could be a load bearing area. Additionally the Joplin Health Department responded to inspect at 7:01 PM.
No one outside the restaurant or inside the restaurant were injured.
Santa Fe Towing of Joplin removed the vehicle from the scene. (Submitted photos from name withheld.)