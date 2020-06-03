Car ‘drives thru’ fast food restaurant wall

Driver experienced a medical issue, crashing through to the men's restroom at DQ Grill & Chill in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 6:20 PM Tuesday evening Joplin Fire Department and METS ambulance were dispatched to a reported vehicle into a building, 2015 E 32nd, The DQ Grill & Chill.

Upon arrival Joplin Fire Department reported to observe a vehicle into the building, “intrusion to be about two to three feet.”

The driver experienced a medical emergency and struck the building. Pushing the wall inside the men’s bathroom on the other side.

Normal protocol required a building inspector to make sure the structure is secure, as this could be a load bearing area. Additionally the Joplin Health Department responded to inspect at 7:01 PM.

No one outside the restaurant or inside the restaurant were injured.

Santa Fe Towing of Joplin removed the vehicle from the scene. (Submitted photos from name withheld.)





CLICK TO ENLARGE THEN ZOOM WITH FINGERS