Car drives into a house on West 20th in Joplin, Mo.; Crashes through wall, almost not visible from road

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday night Joplin Emergency 911 were alerted to a vehicle crash into a house.

Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded emergency.

Cpl. Sean Higgins of the Joplin Police Dept. tells us a single vehicle crash. One female was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

House is located on the east alley of West 20th and Porter Ave., 1417 West 20th.

Cpl. Higgins says the car was westbound on West 20th. It went through a fence of a neighbor and then into the back of a house that is unoccupied, 1417 West 20th.

They are investigating the crash that could be related to a medical issue.

Santa Fe Towing removed the vehicle.

