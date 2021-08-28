Car crosses center line hitting Jeep head on, 171 traffic halted for 1.5 hours at Waco, Mo.

WACO, Mo. (Jasper County) — Just before 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a head on collision on MO-171 near Maple Road, north of Carl Junction.

Jasper County Deputies, Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Asbury Fire and Rescue supported with traffic control.

Cpl. Crockett of Troop D tells us on scene that two vehicles traveling on MO-171 were involved. A white Kia traveling south (towards Joplin) crossed over the center line and collided with a yellow Jeep in the northbound lane, head on.

Both drivers of the vehicles were transported to Freeman West at Joplin. Their condition is unknown at this time. Watch for updates here on our news tab at FSHP.

S&S Towing were summoned to remove vehicles from the roadway. Traffic was released about 2:35 p.m.

