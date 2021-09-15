Car crashes into Walgreens

WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 12:45 p.m. Tuesday reports of a vehicle crash into a building on private property.

Webb City Police, Webb City Fire Department and METS ambulance responded to Walgreens, 1011 West McArthur Drive, Webb City, Missouri.

Police tell us a 74-year-old female refused transport for treatment. Her vehicle struck the pillar near the front door.

The business remains open.







CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE, THEN USE FINGERS TO ZOOM.

H&H Wrecker removed the vehicle from the crash scene.

Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and more on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.