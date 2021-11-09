SUV crashes into utility pole knocks out power to NW edge of Jasper County; Driver says swerved to miss deer

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 9:15 p.m. a single vehicle crash into a utility pole on Fountain Road, just west of Peace Church, knocking out power to the NW edge of Jasper County.

Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and Liberty Utilities were notified.

CLICK TO SEE FOOTAGE FROM THE CRASH SCENE.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Tpr. B.D. Vaught tells us on scene the driver said he swerved to miss deer. The driver was not injured.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available. It’s unknown how long customers could be without power in this area. At least one pole will have to be replaced.

SCREENSHOT POWER OUTAGE AT TIME OF INCIDENT.

