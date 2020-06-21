Car crashes into apartment building

The single male driver was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just shortly after 1:30 AM Sunday Joplin Fire Department and METS Ambulance were alerted to a reported motor vehicle crash where a passenger car crashed into an apartment building at E 15th and S Illinois.

Upon arrival the male driver, only occupant, had already exited the vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. The black passenger car, BMW, was approximately 50% embedded into the structure.

Apartments were damaged however no one was injured inside the building. The Red Cross responded to assist one individual who was displaced. Other individuals opted to stay with local family for the night.

The building is located inside the Michigan Place Apartment complex, building 15, 1502 South Michigan. However the vehicle was traveling south on Illinois and entered through a metal security fence at, 1100 E 15th.

Joplin Fire Department stabilized the vehicle. Spire (gas) was contacted as well as the Joplin Building Inspector.

More information as it becomes available from authorities as it becomes available.

The vehicle was removed and towed by Santa Fe Towing of Joplin as emergency services cleared the area around 3:45 AM so the building could be secured by management.





