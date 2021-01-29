Car Crash into Utility Pole; Extended Power Outage in Duquesne and Road Closure

DUQUESNE, Mo. — Friday evening just before 7:30 PM Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to a single car crash into a utility pole near the 1500 bk S. Duquesne.

Duenweg Fire Department, Duquesne Police Department and METS ambulance responded. Liberty Utilities were notified due to damage to a pole that carries a major transmission line.

CLOSED ROADWAY

Duquesne Road closed from 13th to 20th.

The 22-year-old male driver was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. The extent of injuries are not known, however they are not life threatening.

POWER OUTAGE 4 – 5 HOURS

About 400 are without power in the immediate area. Authorities estimate repairs will take 4-5 hours, or after midnight.