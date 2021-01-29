Car Crash into Utility Pole; Extended Power Outage in Duquesne and Road Closure

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

DUQUESNE, Mo. — Friday evening just before 7:30 PM Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to a single car crash into a utility pole near the 1500 bk S. Duquesne.

Duenweg Fire Department, Duquesne Police Department and METS ambulance responded. Liberty Utilities were notified due to damage to a pole that carries a major transmission line.

  • CLOSED ROADWAY
  • Duquesne Road closed from 13th to 20th.

The 22-year-old male driver was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. The extent of injuries are not known, however they are not life threatening.

POWER OUTAGE 4 – 5 HOURS

About 400 are without power in the immediate area. Authorities estimate repairs will take 4-5 hours, or after midnight.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK THE CURRENT STATUS
https://www.instagram.com/p/CKqAtXenLgu/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CKp8QKQnI98/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CKpeFGgn3Q8/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CKpZqmVnQ07/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CKobyojn4Qk/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CKnhlDNH9bR/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CKnaiWEHWKC/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CKnOQoDnf20/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CKl3S-lH3gm/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Joplin News First