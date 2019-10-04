Car Catches Fire; Three vehicle chain-reaction crash

(64804) — Three vehicles involved in this chain-reaction crash. All three were southbound on South Schifferdecker.

Joplin Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire which broke out in the engine compartment of the final car in the line of three. They also stabilized the driver for transport by METS Ambulance.

Crash occurred about 1:10 PM Friday afternoon in the intersection of West 26th and South Schifferdecker. Two vehicles sustained damage labeling them a ‘total loss’ stated one tipster message.

White (L) and black (R) vehicles were the front two in the line of three.

Two people were transported to area hospitals. Update on their condition is unknown as of the time of this article.

