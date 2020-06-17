Capital Murder case in Cherokee County adds another suspect

COLUMBUS, Kan. — At the request of Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves and the KBI, Crawford County Sheriff Danny Smith’s Office picked up another suspect said to be involved in the Capital Murder investigation in Cherokee County.

Tuesday in McCune, Kimberly Erin Blizzard, a.k.a. Kimberly Seely, age 29, of Pittsburg, was taken into custody. She’s alleged to be connected to the double homicide that was discovered Sunday morning in rural Scammon. She’s also the girlfriend of the man charged.

Blizzard was being held in the Crawford County Jail without bond on allegations of Aiding and Abetting Capital Murder. However late Tuesday afternoon she was transported to the Cherokee County jail as reflected in new information we obtained.

“The investigation into the murders of Blaze Swank and Kylan Shook continues and as a result of information and evidence gathered since Sunday morning, Cherokee County Investigators along with members of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, located and arrested Blizzard [Tuesday] in McCune,” Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

Mark Gerald Hopkins II, age 29, of Columbus, was previously arrested around 3:00 a.m. Monday morning in Fairland, Oklahoma. He was extradited back to Kansas Monday afternoon and is also being held in the Cherokee County Jail without bond on charges of Capital Murder.

CAPTIAL MURDER INVESTIGATION LATEST