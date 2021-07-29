Canoer drowns in Elk River as she’s trapped under water by tree, EMS respond to Mount Shira Access

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Tuesday afternoon around 3:00 p.m. authorities responded to Elk River, Mount Shira Access, approximately three miles north of Noel, Missouri, to reports of a woman trapped in a canoe.

Maria Lilibeth Reyes, 46, of San Antonio, Texas, was transported by ambulance to to Freeman West hospital at Joplin, Missouri. She was pronounced deceased about 9:45 p.m.

INITIAL ONLINE RELEASE OF INFORMATION FROM MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL (SCREENSHOT).

Sgt W.L. Burr of Troop D of Missouri State Highway Patrol states in his initial report, “[Canoe] struck a tree in the river and capsized. [Reyes] became trapped under water between the vessel and the tree.”

Reyes was not wearing a life jacket.

