Can you identify these people? Wanted for robbery, considered armed and dangerous; Lawrence County Sheriff seeking your help

MILLER, Mo. — Recently a Lawrence County business caught some intruders on camera and now the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office is seeking the help of the public to identify individuals.

As some of the those involved fled the property they showed themselves to be armed with a weapon to the property owner.

LCSO states, “They are wanted for robbery and considered armed and dangerous DO NOT APPROACH them. If you recognize them please contact Detective Sgt Phillips 417-466-2131 ext 2351 or Sgt Kotlarz ext 2327.”

FROM JOPLIN AREA STOLEN ITEMS: “Break in attempt, and theft of Catalytic Converters and more this past Sunday morning at my place in Miller. I managed to come up on them as they were leaving, follow them to 97 where they turned north, then upon them turning down another gravel road, they thought it’d be a great idea to hang out the passenger window and point a gun at me. I was on the phone with 911 dispatch, so I slowed down to let police do their job. They were throwing out all kinds of stuff while heading north on 97, including a bolt cutters they used to break my window and attempt to pry open my door. I have so much footage of these characters, and their vehicle, it’s ridiculous. They appear to have been driving a 89 Oldsmobile 88, White in color, with a primer spot on the left side of the rear trunk, which has a luggage rack. If you know of the whereabouts of this vehicle, or these individuals, Please contact the Lawrence County Sheriffs department immediately. Thank you for your help, and thank you for sharing this!”





CLICK TO ENLARGE, USE FINGERS TO ZOOM

