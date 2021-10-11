Campbell Parkway Neighborhood death investigation reveals husband and wife both died of gunshot wounds

JOPLIN,Mo. — Joplin Police reveal more details regarding the Saturday evening death investigation where two people died at 1320 South Massachusetts. They responded around 5:30 p.m. to an assist with EMS personnel.

“Upon arrival Officers located Arline Smolik (87 year-old female) in the residence with an apparent gunshot wound. Arline was pronounced deceased at the residence. William Smolik (88 year-old male) was located in the back yard of the residence with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The investigation has shown that Arline and William were married and were the sole occupants of the residence. We are not seeking any suspects in this incident and there is believed to be no further threat to Joplin citizens.” JOPLIN POLICE

